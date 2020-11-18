Citigroup lifts Morgan Stanley [MS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $58.885 during the day while it closed the day at $58.81. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Morgan Stanley Announces $1.3 Million Grant to Columbia University Department of Psychiatry.

Funding will support research to better understand and address the impact of COVID-19 on children’s mental health.

Morgan Stanley announced a grant of $1.3 million to the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons to advance children’s mental health research in an effort to raise awareness, drive innovation, and inform intervention strategies and actions. This funding will support Columbia University’s scientific research to better understand and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health, with a focus on vulnerable communities that traditionally lack access to care. Specific research areas include the impact of telehealth treatment, use of innovative technology to assess adolescent depression, and the impact of COVID-19 and digital technology use on Latinx youth’s mental health. This research collaboration will generate scientific findings, inform solutions, help improve access to care, and foster social equality.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 5.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 14.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.23% and gained 15.04% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $104.41 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 9597318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $61.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.38.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.60, while it was recorded at 57.08 for the last single week of trading, and 46.53 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.28. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.28.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 6.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.99. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $149,625 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.71%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $94,507 million, or 58.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 122,007,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.18 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.1 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 74,047,009 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 88,126,423 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 1,444,815,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,606,988,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,301,423 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,066,884 shares during the same period.