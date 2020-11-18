CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] is 8.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ: CIIC] price surged by 5.91 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on January 31, 2020 that CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing February 3, 2020.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIICU) announced that, commencing February 3, 2020, holders of the 25,875,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “CIIC” and “CIIC W,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Markets under the symbol “CIICU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. UBS Investment Bank and Barclays acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 12, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com; and Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847.

A sum of 3810311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 110.14K shares. CIIG Merger Corp. shares reached a high of $10.99 and dropped to a low of $10.04 until finishing in the latest session at $10.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIIG Merger Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, CIIC shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.22 for CIIG Merger Corp. [CIIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading.

CIIG Merger Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

28 institutional holders increased their position in CIIG Merger Corp. [NASDAQ:CIIC] by around 7,041,144 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,885,666 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,089,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,016,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIIC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,164,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 886,067 shares during the same period.