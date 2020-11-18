Thursday, November 19, 2020
Finance

CIBC lifts Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Equity Analysis

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BPY] gained 4.26% or 0.67 points to close at $16.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1698195 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Brookfield Property Partners LP to Host Earnings Call.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69756.

It opened the trading session at $15.56, the shares rose to $16.46 and dropped to $15.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BPY points out that the company has recorded 73.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, BPY reached to a volume of 1698195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPY shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock. On August 05, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BPY shares from 27 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for BPY stock

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, BPY shares gained by 24.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.18 for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 15.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.61 and a Gross Margin at +57.00. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Total Capital for BPY is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 356.79. Additionally, BPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] managed to generate an average of $43,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]

There are presently around $3,320 million, or 59.60% of BPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPY stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 101,099,269, which is approximately 16.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 24,966,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.69 million in BPY stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $181.58 million in BPY stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BPY] by around 17,962,551 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 34,271,003 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 150,079,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,313,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 966,732 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 946,734 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCemtrex Inc. [CETX] Revenue clocked in at $43.70 million, down -9.23% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleBanco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] fell -37.96% so far this year. What now?

