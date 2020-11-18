Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] Revenue clocked in at $43.70 million, down -9.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] gained 4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $1.18 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Cemtrex Completes Acquisition of Training Simulation Technology Company, Virtual Driver Interactive.

Acquisition to Enhance Company’s Augmented & Virtual Reality Growth Segment & VR Training Product Line.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Virtual Driver Interactive (“VDI”), a California based provider of innovative driver training simulation solutions.

Cemtrex Inc. represents 16.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.28 million with the latest information. CETX stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, CETX reached a trading volume of 1153499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, CETX shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0819, while it was recorded at 1.1340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2127 for the last 200 days.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.97 and a Gross Margin at +39.63. Cemtrex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.06.

Return on Total Capital for CETX is now -16.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.54. Additionally, CETX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] managed to generate an average of -$39,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Cemtrex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cemtrex Inc. posted -5.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -195.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CETX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.80% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC with ownership of 68,425, which is approximately 257.778% of the company’s market cap and around 12.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in CETX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $22000.0 in CETX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 70,665 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 99,910 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 39,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,342 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 99,910 shares during the same period.