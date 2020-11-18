Thursday, November 19, 2020
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] is -6.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] price plunged by -66.33 percent to reach at -$7.92. The company report on November 17, 2020 that BrainStorm Announces Topline Results from NurOwn® Phase 3 ALS Study.

Clinical trial did not meet statistical significance in primary efficacy endpoint.

NurOwn® showed a clinically meaningful treatment response compared to placebo in a pre-specified subgroup.

A sum of 15846169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 608.97K shares. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $4.47 and dropped to a low of $3.80 until finishing in the latest session at $4.02.

The average equity rating for BCLI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

BCLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.58. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -67.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.69 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$726,656 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

BCLI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 20.60% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,872,889, which is approximately 0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,201,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 million in BCLI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.87 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 10.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 1,239,733 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 669,017 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 4,900,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,809,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,023 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 385,225 shares during the same period.

