BofA Securities slashes price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] – find out why.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] closed the trading session at $17.18 on 11/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.90, while the highest price level was $17.25. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-cabot-oil-gas-corporation-class-action-lawsuit.html) announced that it filed a class action on behalf of an institutional investor seeking to represent purchasers of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) common stock during the period between October 23, 2015 and June 12, 2020 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is captioned Delaware County Employees Retirement System v. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, No. 20-cv-1815. This notice is made pursuant to the Court’s November 12, 2020 Memorandum requiring publication of a new notice. ECF No. 16.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Cabot Oil stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from November 13, 2020. If you wish to discuss the Cabot Oil class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-cabot-oil-gas-corporation-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.32 percent and weekly performance of -0.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, COG reached to a volume of 4027440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COG shares is $22.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for COG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

COG stock trade performance evaluation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, COG shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.25, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.23 for the last 200 days.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.09 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.30.

Return on Total Capital for COG is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.37. Additionally, COG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] managed to generate an average of $2,485,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation go to -1.71%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,701 million, or 98.30% of COG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,979,334, which is approximately -3.718% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 37,583,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.69 million in COG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $490.93 million in COG stock with ownership of nearly -1.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG] by around 36,861,177 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 22,221,832 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 330,956,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,039,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,215,573 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,298,772 shares during the same period.