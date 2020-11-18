BofA Securities lifts Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $59.45 during the day while it closed the day at $59.05. The company report on November 17, 2020 that PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Fourth Quarter Of 2020.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) declared a $0.49 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2020.

All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2020.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock has also loss -2.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEG stock has inclined by 8.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.13% and lost 0.00% year-on date.

The market cap for PEG stock reached $29.77 billion, with 505.85 million shares outstanding and 505.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 3757484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

PEG stock trade performance evaluation

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.91, while it was recorded at 59.60 for the last single week of trading, and 52.57 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.83.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.32. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $237,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 1.10%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,017 million, or 70.70% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,647,207, which is approximately -0.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,387,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.61 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly -2.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 24,729,563 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 25,566,427 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 305,631,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,927,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,305,864 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,963,789 shares during the same period.