Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Stock trading around $80.98 per share: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] plunged by -$1.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $82.88 during the day while it closed the day at $80.98. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.98 per share of common stock.

About Baxter.

Baxter International Inc. stock has also gained 0.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAX stock has declined by -3.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.40% and lost -3.16% year-on date.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $41.01 billion, with 511.00 million shares outstanding and 510.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 3391057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $94.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BAX stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 87 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.29, while it was recorded at 81.50 for the last single week of trading, and 84.53 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.79 and a Gross Margin at +43.01. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.63. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $20,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baxter International Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 9.00%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,873 million, or 90.30% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 44,599,949, which is approximately 0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,395,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.33 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 35,152,173 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 39,078,763 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 356,411,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,641,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,971,298 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 8,322,539 shares during the same period.