Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] fell -37.96% so far this year. What now?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE: BSBR] gained 4.14% on the last trading session, reaching $7.29 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2020 that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. – Notice to the Market: Filing of Form 20-F.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (“Santander Brasil”) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “20-F”), reporting its financial and operational data for 2019, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on March 6, 2020. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil’s website, http://www.ri.santander.com.br/.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil’s internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil’s independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2019.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. represents 3.73 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.62 billion with the latest information. BSBR stock price has been found in the range of $6.935 to $7.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BSBR reached a trading volume of 2094926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSBR shares is $7.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.62.

Trading performance analysis for BSBR stock

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.21. With this latest performance, BSBR shares gained by 33.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.81. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.57.

Return on Total Capital for BSBR is now 5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.52. Additionally, BSBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] managed to generate an average of $343,105 per employee.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. go to 5.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]

There are presently around $175 million, or 0.70% of BSBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSBR stocks are: MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with ownership of 4,050,610, which is approximately -0.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,658,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.67 million in BSBR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.69 million in BSBR stock with ownership of nearly 7.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE:BSBR] by around 2,824,098 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,586,492 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,602,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,012,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSBR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,548 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,016,965 shares during the same period.