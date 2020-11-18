Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain 33.33% so far this year. What now?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.64 at the close of the session, down -7.34%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Athersys Announces Three Appointments to Board of Directors.

Addition deepens board expertise to prepare for future growth and potential commercialization of MultiStem®.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Katherine Kalin, Ms. Jane Wasman and Mr. Baiju R. Shah to its board of directors. Each of these senior executives possess significant healthcare experience and are strategic leaders in the industry. This prestigious group of professionals will help lead the Company as it prepares for potential commercialization of its investigational cell therapy, MultiStem®. In addition, Dr. Lee Babiss, a committed director since 2010, has announced his retirement and has stepped down from the board. We thank Dr. Babiss for all his contributions and support over the past 10 years.

Athersys Inc. stock is now 33.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATHX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.79 and lowest of $1.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.38, which means current price is +45.13% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 1959718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On August 10, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ATHX shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 696.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.46. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8896, while it was recorded at 1.7860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2434 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -807.53. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.44.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -137.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$537,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athersys Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHX.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $91 million, or 28.90% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,179,158, which is approximately 1.181% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,042,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.75 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.18 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -2.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 5,316,469 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,870,254 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 44,047,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,234,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,748 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,732,324 shares during the same period.