Thursday, November 19, 2020
type here...
Finance

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] moved up 5.11: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more
Equity Analysis

General Dynamics (GD) Stock Gained This Week After Receiving $9.47 Billion Submarine Construction Contract

Admin - 0
General Dynamics Corporation (GD) though closed the Wednesday trading with a slight loss of 0.67% at $150.29 but has added roughly 8% over the...
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.54 at the close of the session, up 5.11%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Publication of Favorable Peer Reviewed Study of Newly Licensed Antiviral Compounds.

Lead compounds have anti-coronavirus activity, including against SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV2.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced the publication of positive results from a study of antiviral activity of FDA approved drugs in a peer-reviewed article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). The publication reports studies on newly discovered antiviral compounds that were developed using a computer modeling approach. The lead compounds were found to have broad-spectrum antiviral activity, inhibiting influenza virus, Ebola, Marburg, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is now -59.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIKI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.5105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.46, which means current price is +14.91% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 1003928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2003.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has AIKI stock performed recently?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5644, while it was recorded at 0.5184 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8041 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

Insider trade positions for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.30% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,440, which is approximately 393.925% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55000.0 in AIKI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $48000.0 in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly -10.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 473,628 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 382,786 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 207,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 380,110 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 368,351 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.12
Next articleMarket cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 31.00M – now what?

More articles

Finance

RBC Capital Mkts lifts Honeywell International Inc. [HON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Honeywell International Inc. price plunged by -1.56 percent to reach at -$3.26. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Honeywell Launches New...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] gaining to $9.80. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

why Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Antero Midstream Corporation price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Antero Midstream Announces...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

One Way Or Another, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Will Be Benefited From NASA’s Initiatives

Admin - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) is a space technology corporation which designs components for the lunar program, builds satellites for NASA and offers remote sensing...
Read more
US Equities

Dolby Labs (DLB) Stock Marked 52-Week High On Tuesday, Expecting Growth In Current Quarter

Admin - 0
Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB), which develops audio and video technology broadcasting solutions, published a fourth quarter update last week. The business has been...
Read more

Popular Category