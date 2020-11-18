AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] moved up 5.11: Why It’s Important

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.54 at the close of the session, up 5.11%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Publication of Favorable Peer Reviewed Study of Newly Licensed Antiviral Compounds.

Lead compounds have anti-coronavirus activity, including against SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV2.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced the publication of positive results from a study of antiviral activity of FDA approved drugs in a peer-reviewed article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). The publication reports studies on newly discovered antiviral compounds that were developed using a computer modeling approach. The lead compounds were found to have broad-spectrum antiviral activity, inhibiting influenza virus, Ebola, Marburg, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is now -59.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIKI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.5105 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.46, which means current price is +14.91% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 1003928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2003.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has AIKI stock performed recently?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5644, while it was recorded at 0.5184 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8041 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

Insider trade positions for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.30% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,440, which is approximately 393.925% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55000.0 in AIKI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $48000.0 in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly -10.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 473,628 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 382,786 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 207,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 380,110 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 368,351 shares during the same period.