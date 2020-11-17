Zovio Inc [ZVO] moved up 23.42: Why It’s Important

Zovio Inc [NASDAQ: ZVO] jumped around 0.85 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.48 at the close of the session, up 23.42%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Zovio Announces Approval by WSCUC for University of Arizona Global Campus to Acquire Ashford University.

Zovio will continue to provide world-class education technology services to the University of Arizona Global Campus to expand access to high-quality online education.

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) announced that WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) approved Ashford University’s application for a change of control and legal status. Under the transformational educational agreement approved, the independent nonprofit Arizona corporation, The University of Arizona Global Campus (“Global Campus”), will acquire the assets of Ashford University from Zovio.

Zovio Inc stock is now 117.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZVO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.52 and lowest of $3.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.24, which means current price is +314.81% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 444.95K shares, ZVO reached a trading volume of 1102851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zovio Inc [ZVO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zovio Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZVO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ZVO stock performed recently?

Zovio Inc [ZVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.15. With this latest performance, ZVO shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Zovio Inc [ZVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 3.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zovio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Zovio Inc [ZVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zovio Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zovio Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zovio Inc [ZVO]

There are presently around $77 million, or 63.20% of ZVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,853,087, which is approximately 7.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, holding 2,616,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.5 million in ZVO stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $7.55 million in ZVO stock with ownership of nearly 4.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Zovio Inc [NASDAQ:ZVO] by around 2,524,223 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,298,718 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,473,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,296,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,597,272 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,064,289 shares during the same period.