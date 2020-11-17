why The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $123.13

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] price surged by 2.86 percent to reach at $3.51. The company report on November 16, 2020 that PNC Announces Agreement To Buy BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

Acquisition significantly accelerates PNC’s national expansion strategy; creates nation’s 5th largest bank by asset size.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) and the Spanish financial group, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE and MAD: BBVA) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for PNC to acquire BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, for a purchase price of $11.6 billion to be funded with cash on hand in a fixed price structure.

A sum of 5423723 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.07M shares. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares reached a high of $127.02 and dropped to a low of $124.50 until finishing in the latest session at $126.29.

The one-year PNC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.57. The average equity rating for PNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $123.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $127, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 185.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1425.23.

PNC Stock Performance Analysis:

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.02, while it was recorded at 124.45 for the last single week of trading, and 111.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.75. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.04.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.60. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $103,818 per employee.

PNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. posted 2.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -7.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,786 million, or 82.00% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,122,898, which is approximately 0.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,775,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in PNC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.05 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly 162.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 467 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 25,819,395 shares. Additionally, 602 investors decreased positions by around 22,198,036 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 298,695,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,713,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,477 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,384,579 shares during the same period.