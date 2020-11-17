why Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.00

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] surged by $0.78 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $109.71 during the day while it closed the day at $106.58. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Hilton Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) (“Hilton”) announced that its indirect subsidiary Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. (the “Issuer”) successfully upsized and finalized the terms of the Issuer’s offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2031 (collectively, the “Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $1.9 billion from the previously announced $1.0 billion. The Issuer anticipates that consummation of the offering will occur on December 1, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and intends to use the proceeds of the offering together with available cash to (i) redeem all of its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2024 and (ii) use the remainder of the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025.

The Notes offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes were offered, by the initial purchasers, only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLT stock has inclined by 26.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.56% and lost -3.90% year-on date.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $28.52 billion, with 277.00 million shares outstanding and 272.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 4471023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $72 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $101, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 19.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.23 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.11, while it was recorded at 104.48 for the last single week of trading, and 83.53 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,553.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $5,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -2.89%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,180 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 26,378,169, which is approximately -25.652% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,333,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly -11.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 29,037,678 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 31,958,055 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 212,793,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,789,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,424,921 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,180 shares during the same period.