why Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE: ANH] gained 11.54% on the last trading session, reaching $2.03 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Anworth Announces Preferred Stock Dividends.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) announced that in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 8.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), the board of directors (the “Board”) declared a Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $0.539063 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Also, in accordance with the terms of Anworth’s 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), the Board declared a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.390625 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to holders of record of Series B Preferred Stock as of the close of business on December 31, 2020. The dividend reflects the period from October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation represents 99.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $194.86 million with the latest information. ANH stock price has been found in the range of $1.85 to $2.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 517.84K shares, ANH reached a trading volume of 2223775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2014, representing the official price target for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.75 to $5.75, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ANH stock. On April 30, 2013, analysts increased their price target for ANH shares from 6.50 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39.

Trading performance analysis for ANH stock

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.02. With this latest performance, ANH shares gained by 20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.79 for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.63 and a Gross Margin at +94.97. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.90.

Return on Total Capital for ANH is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 748.19. Additionally, ANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation go to -5.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]

There are presently around $96 million, or 46.40% of ANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,383,050, which is approximately 5.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,108,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.4 million in ANH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.2 million in ANH stock with ownership of nearly -4.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE:ANH] by around 7,155,438 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,811,423 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,149,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,116,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,728,899 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,227,769 shares during the same period.