Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] moved up 5.01: Why It’s Important

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] gained 5.01% or 1.39 points to close at $29.14 with a heavy trading volume of 4059788 shares. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Weyerhaeuser Announces Appointment of Deidra Merriwether to Board of Directors.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the appointment of Deidra C. Merriwether, senior vice president of North American sales and services for W.W. Grainger, Inc., to the company’s board of directors. Her appointment is effective immediately and will replace a retiring board member in 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dee to the Weyerhaeuser board of directors,” said Rick R. Holley, chairman of the board of directors. “Dee is a hands-on leader with a deep understanding of customers, finance and international supply chains, and she is adept at building relationships across organizations and industries. She brings exceptional leadership and experience to our board, as well as strong alignment with our core values.”.

It opened the trading session at $28.05, the shares rose to $29.19 and dropped to $27.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WY points out that the company has recorded 52.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -122.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, WY reached to a volume of 4059788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $32.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.60, while it was recorded at 28.24 for the last single week of trading, and 24.77 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Company posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $17,047 million, or 80.40% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,442,545, which is approximately 8.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 63,297,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in WY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -0.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

316 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 58,882,427 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 32,200,200 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 493,926,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,008,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,240,384 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,850,814 shares during the same period.