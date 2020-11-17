Wedbush lifts Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $12.03 on 11/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.92, while the highest price level was $12.32. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Huntington Bancshares To Present At The Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating in the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Rich Porrello, President, Vehicle Finance and Dealer Services, is scheduled to present virtually to analysts and investors at 8:00 AM ET. He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.23 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.70M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 6532122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $11.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10.50, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.73.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.57. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.25%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,072 million, or 75.60% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,968,489, which is approximately -2.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,661,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $707.46 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 55,487,949 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 46,702,278 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 651,943,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,133,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,409,144 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,115,470 shares during the same period.