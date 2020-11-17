Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RUTH] gained 8.66% or 1.2 points to close at $15.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1321122 shares. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Announces CFO Transition.

Kristy Chipman’s Appointment Effective November 30, 2020.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) announced that Kristy Chipman has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective November 30, 2020. Ms. Chipman will succeed Arne Haak, who will be stepping down from the role. Mr. Haak will remain with Ruth’s Hospitality Group as a strategic advisor through early 2021 to facilitate a seamless transition.

It opened the trading session at $14.76, the shares rose to $15.46 and dropped to $14.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUTH points out that the company has recorded 67.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -548.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, RUTH reached to a volume of 1321122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUTH shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $9 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RUTH shares from 26 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for RUTH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for RUTH stock

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, RUTH shares gained by 33.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 13.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. go to 14.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]

There are presently around $370 million, or 69.50% of RUTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,873,726, which is approximately 3.839% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,713,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.84 million in RUTH stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $38.5 million in RUTH stock with ownership of nearly 26.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RUTH] by around 6,323,159 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,925,960 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 14,315,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,564,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUTH stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,640 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,854 shares during the same period.