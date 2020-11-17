Wall Street Analyst Initiated RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RAPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -46.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -48.78%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that RAPT Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent operational and business progress.

“Earlier, we reported positive initial data from our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating FLX475 in multiple cancer indications,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “With the advancement of this program and continued enrollment for our ongoing Phase 1b study of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis, which we now expect to read out in the first half of 2021, we are well positioned for multiple catalysts in 2021.”.

Over the last 12 months, RAPT stock dropped by -16.62%. The one-year RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.98. The average equity rating for RAPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $397.78 million, with 24.34 million shares outstanding and 23.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 218.70K shares, RAPT stock reached a trading volume of 5525626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAPT shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RAPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 180.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49.

RAPT Stock Performance Analysis:

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.78. With this latest performance, RAPT shares dropped by -59.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.79 for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.02, while it was recorded at 27.72 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RAPT Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RAPT is now -63.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] managed to generate an average of -$641,746 per employee.RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

RAPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. posted -12.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,839.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAPT.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [RAPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $263 million, or 75.30% of RAPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAPT stocks are: SVENNILSON PETER with ownership of 5,630,497, which is approximately -16.919% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,628,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.13 million in RAPT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $26.2 million in RAPT stock with ownership of nearly 34.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RAPT] by around 3,667,922 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,894,788 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 10,440,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,003,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAPT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,632 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 366,048 shares during the same period.