VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] moved up 14.22: Why It’s Important

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] gained 14.22% or 0.97 points to close at $7.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2860785 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Chris Mallios to the Advisory Council.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Mallios as the fourth member of the VivoPower Advisory Council.

Chris is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive, technology, resources, utilities and infrastructure industries.

It opened the trading session at $6.87, the shares rose to $8.09 and dropped to $6.4509, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VVPR points out that the company has recorded 724.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1220.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, VVPR reached to a volume of 2860785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for VVPR stock

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.01. With this latest performance, VVPR shares dropped by -12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 724.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 508.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +12.44. VivoPower International PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.48.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.58. Additionally, VVPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] managed to generate an average of -$25,015 per employee.VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.60% of VVPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 341,600, which is approximately 281.276% of the company’s market cap and around 55.75% of the total institutional ownership; PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in VVPR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $2000.0 in VVPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ:VVPR] by around 260,256 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,861 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 77,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVPR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,250 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,861 shares during the same period.