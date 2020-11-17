Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Stock trading around $33.08 per share: What’s Next?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] surged by $2.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.43 during the day while it closed the day at $33.08. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Upwork To Present at the Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference.

Event to be Audio Webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations Website.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), announced that President and CEO, Hayden Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff McCombs, will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference. The event will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:30a.m. PT/11:30a.m. ET.

Upwork Inc. stock has also gained 18.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPWK stock has inclined by 120.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 162.54% and gained 210.03% year-on date.

The market cap for UPWK stock reached $4.02 billion, with 120.68 million shares outstanding and 110.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, UPWK reached a trading volume of 5141247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $11, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on UPWK stock. On January 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UPWK shares from 23 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 692.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.23. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 64.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.43 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 30.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.00 and a Gross Margin at +69.78. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.45. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$29,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upwork Inc. [UPWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upwork Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc. go to -0.04%.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,726 million, or 77.70% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,643,484, which is approximately 6.311% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDFARB ANDREW P, holding 7,054,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.37 million in UPWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $201.63 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 18,774,190 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 9,285,960 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 54,359,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,419,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,436,358 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,352,018 shares during the same period.