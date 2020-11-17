Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell -27.74% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.51%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Under Armour Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Sell The MyFitnessPal Platform To Francisco Partners.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA), a global leader in branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the MyFitnessPal platform to Francisco Partners.

“As part of our ongoing transformation, we are committed to actively managing our business to ensure that our strategies and assets are prioritized to connect even more deeply with our target consumer – the Focused Performer,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “This announcement reduces the complexity of our consumer’s brand journey by empowering sharper alignment with our long-term digital strategy as we work towards a singular, cohesive UA ecosystem. Additionally, it affords us investment flexibility to drive greater return and value to our shareholders over the long-run.”.

Over the last 12 months, UA stock dropped by -13.21%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.0. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.26 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 357.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, UA stock reached a trading volume of 4964258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29.

UA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 22.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

UA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,255 million, or 71.67% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,027,078, which is approximately -10.214% of the company’s market cap and around 16.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,247,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.64 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $226.98 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 11.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 24,040,730 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 22,438,707 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 116,247,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,727,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,422,542 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,297,676 shares during the same period.

