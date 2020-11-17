TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Revenue clocked in at $827.40 million, down -66.44% YTD: What’s Next?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] gained 9.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.66 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that CSI Compressco Introduces Digitally Enhanced Compression Telemetry System.

Helix Digitally Enhanced Compression Delivers Real-Time Remote Monitoring and Control of Compressor Fleets.

CSI Compressco LP (“CSI Compressco” or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: CCLP) introduced Helix™ digitally enhanced compression, a custom telemetry system leading a step change in compression and reliability through the provision of advanced data collection on compressors and engines in real time. Leveraging leading edge cloud technologies and big data, customers can now access their fleets’ metrics and performance trends and engage our in-house experts to analyze and interpret data all while maximizing compression reliability and production.

TETRA Technologies Inc. represents 125.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $82.57 million with the latest information. TTI stock price has been found in the range of $0.61 to $0.6655.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 1978283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for TTI stock

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.59 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5547, while it was recorded at 0.6201 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5987 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $38 million, or 51.70% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,476,817, which is approximately 48.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,128,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.69 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.77 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -22.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 11,982,003 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 17,958,935 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,182,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,123,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,971,686 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 10,686,230 shares during the same period.