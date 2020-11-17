Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Is Currently 4.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Teck Named Industry Leader on 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 11th consecutive year and is the industry leader in the Metals and Mining industry on the DJSI.

“Operating with social and environmental responsibility is foundational to our success and an important part of who we are as a company,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Our employees ensure that sustainability is at the heart of everything we do to provide the materials needed for the modern world and for the transition to a low-carbon economy.”.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock dropped by -6.83%. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.03 billion, with 531.00 million shares outstanding and 523.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 4416091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.89 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.07.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.97. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of -$59,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TECK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Limited posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -12.03%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,856 million, or 66.10% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 22,548,100, which is approximately 0.233% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 15,320,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.95 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $226.39 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -6.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 28,371,308 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 24,093,708 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 200,028,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,493,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,852,172 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,775,529 shares during the same period.