Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] Revenue clocked in at $585.70 million, up 26.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE: TCO] jumped around 2.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $39.48 at the close of the session, up 5.53%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Simon And Taubman Modify Merger Price To $43.00 Per Share In Cash.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) (“Simon”) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) (“Taubman”) today announced that they have reached a definitive agreement modifying certain terms of the original merger agreement (the “Original Merger Agreement”), including a modified purchase price of $43.00 per share in cash and other provisions to reduce closing conditionality.

The modified merger agreement continues to provide that Simon will acquire an 80% ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (“TRG”). The Taubman family will sell approximately one-third of its ownership interest at the transaction price and remain a 20% partner in TRG.

Taubman Centers Inc. stock is now 26.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCO Stock saw the intraday high of $40.00 and lowest of $37.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.40, which means current price is +50.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 727.71K shares, TCO reached a trading volume of 3549384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCO shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Taubman Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Taubman Centers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCO stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TCO shares from 39 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taubman Centers Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94.

How has TCO stock performed recently?

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.11. With this latest performance, TCO shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.11, while it was recorded at 37.23 for the last single week of trading, and 40.10 for the last 200 days.

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.00 and a Gross Margin at +44.78. Taubman Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.03.

Return on Total Capital for TCO is now 0.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.51. Additionally, TCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] managed to generate an average of -$219,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taubman Centers Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taubman Centers Inc. go to 5.84%.

Insider trade positions for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

There are presently around $2,469 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,683,847, which is approximately -3.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,722,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.42 million in TCO stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $143.88 million in TCO stock with ownership of nearly 82.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taubman Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE:TCO] by around 9,986,222 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 11,935,642 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 40,627,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,549,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,738,866 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,598,928 shares during the same period.