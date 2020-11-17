Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Is Currently 3.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] closed the trading session at $27.29 on 11/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.86, while the highest price level was $27.61. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Is Investigating Claims Against Directors and Officers of Tapestry, Inc., Owner of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, a leading shareholder rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Tapestry, Inc. (“Tapestry”) (NYSE: TPR) breached their fiduciary duties to Tapestry and its shareholders. If you are a Tapestry shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Amber Eck at Haeggquist & Eck for additional information.

Tapestry is an international luxury fashion and accessory company, which owns the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brands. Haeggquist & Eck (HAE) is investigating whether members of Tapestry’s Board of Directors or senior management failed to manage Tapestry in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Tapestry, and whether Tapestry has suffered damages as a result.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.19 percent and weekly performance of 9.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 112.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 78.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 6098356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $27.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $26, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TPR stock. On September 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 150.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 39.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.35 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 16.96 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 27.12%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,575 million, or 92.20% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,308,599, which is approximately -5.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,354,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $691.93 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $611.95 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 19.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 41,506,626 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 48,254,346 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 151,158,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,919,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,107,090 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 21,236,743 shares during the same period.