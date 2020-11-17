Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] is 100.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] gained 10.67% on the last trading session, reaching $3.63 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Tantech Subsidiary Launches Innovative Driverless and Autonomous Street Sweepers.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, announced the launch by its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Shangchi Automobile”), of two highly innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers. The Shangchi SC-120A model features unmanned, automatic sweeping, and the Shangchi SC-120B model features manned, autonomous, intelligent sweepingle.

Shangchi Automobile has a long history in vehicle development. The company was founded in 2011, with manufacturing based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province. Its innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers being launched, were designed for quieter operation and improved cleaning performance, with the ability to reduce or eliminate the 7 to 8 humans required for typical sweeper vehicle operation. Lidar-based, machine vision technology will enable the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments. The sweepers have two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The multi-patented vehicles will come with 1 year warranties.

Tantech Holdings Ltd represents 28.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.39 million with the latest information. TANH stock price has been found in the range of $3.18 to $3.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 606.53K shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 2656648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.18. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 45.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.14. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.30.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.84. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$85,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.80% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 393,751, which is approximately -15.802% of the company’s market cap and around 40.78% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in TANH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in TANH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 98,063 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 81,379 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 368,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,201 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.