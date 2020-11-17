Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
Finance

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] is 100.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Ticker Update

Electric Vehicle Maker Fisker Inc’s (FSR) Stock On Track To Rise

Admin - 0
The eco-friendly electric vehicles manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up 1.15% in mid of the trading session on Wednesday buoying at $14.08 at last...
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

General Dynamics (GD) Stock Gained This Week After Receiving $9.47 Billion Submarine Construction Contract

Admin - 0
General Dynamics Corporation (GD) though closed the Wednesday trading with a slight loss of 0.67% at $150.29 but has added roughly 8% over the...
Read more
Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] gained 10.67% on the last trading session, reaching $3.63 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Tantech Subsidiary Launches Innovative Driverless and Autonomous Street Sweepers.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, announced the launch by its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Shangchi Automobile”), of two highly innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers. The Shangchi SC-120A model features unmanned, automatic sweeping, and the Shangchi SC-120B model features manned, autonomous, intelligent sweepingle.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Shangchi Automobile has a long history in vehicle development. The company was founded in 2011, with manufacturing based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province. Its innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers being launched, were designed for quieter operation and improved cleaning performance, with the ability to reduce or eliminate the 7 to 8 humans required for typical sweeper vehicle operation. Lidar-based, machine vision technology will enable the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments. The sweepers have two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The multi-patented vehicles will come with 1 year warranties.

Tantech Holdings Ltd represents 28.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.39 million with the latest information. TANH stock price has been found in the range of $3.18 to $3.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 606.53K shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 2656648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for TANH stock

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.18. With this latest performance, TANH shares gained by 45.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.26 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.14. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.30.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.84. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$85,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.80% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 393,751, which is approximately -15.802% of the company’s market cap and around 40.78% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in TANH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in TANH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 98,063 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 81,379 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 368,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,201 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] Is Currently 10.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] Stock trading around $5.48 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of GasLog Ltd. [GLOG] reaches 261.31M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GasLog Ltd. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.94 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Centene Corporation [CNC] is 7.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Centene Corporation closed the trading session at $67.67 on 11/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.45, while...
Read more
Finance

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Stock trading around $80.98 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Baxter International Inc. plunged by -$1.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $82.88 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

Admin - 0
The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Read more
Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more

Popular Category