Societe Generale lifts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] jumped around 0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.73 at the close of the session, up 3.07%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of iHuman Inc..

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the NYSE-listed American Depositary Receipt program of iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) is a childhood edutainment company in China, with expertise in providing integrated products and services catering to the education demands for children mainly aged between three and eight. iHuman’s line-up of edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and smart learning devices.*.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is now 37.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DB Stock saw the intraday high of $10.75 and lowest of $10.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.16, which means current price is +115.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 3890776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]?

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 431.77.

How has DB stock performed recently?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 18.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.23.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.57. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] managed to generate an average of -$61,532 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 13.47%.

Insider trade positions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $5,682 million, or 41.18% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 77,323,307, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, holding 64,861,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.96 million in DB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $695.19 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly -1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 28,149,984 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 54,143,534 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 447,250,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,543,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,354,454 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,620,335 shares during the same period.