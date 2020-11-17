Scotiabank lifts The Mosaic Company [MOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.81 during the day while it closed the day at $18.78. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Mosaic Announces October 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its October 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1).

The Mosaic Company stock has also gained 10.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has inclined by 2.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 70.26% and lost -13.22% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $6.86 billion, with 379.10 million shares outstanding and 342.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 4176847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $23 to $20.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 13 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.40, while it was recorded at 17.89 for the last single week of trading, and 15.03 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -480.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,222 million, or 79.80% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,066,544, which is approximately -12.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,843,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.56 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $340.58 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -14.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

220 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 30,645,245 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 36,628,252 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 210,802,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,075,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,723,124 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,351 shares during the same period.