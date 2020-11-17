RBC Capital Mkts lifts GMS Inc. [GMS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GMS Inc. [NYSE: GMS] gained 17.28% on the last trading session, reaching $33.80 price per share at the time. The company report on November 12, 2020 that GMS to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gms.com. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

GMS Inc. represents 42.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.40 billion with the latest information. GMS stock price has been found in the range of $29.15 to $34.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 274.35K shares, GMS reached a trading volume of 1616415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GMS Inc. [GMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMS shares is $28.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GMS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $27 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2019, representing the official price target for GMS Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GMS Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

Trading performance analysis for GMS stock

GMS Inc. [GMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.55. With this latest performance, GMS shares gained by 25.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.90 for GMS Inc. [GMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.00, while it was recorded at 29.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.39 for the last 200 days.

GMS Inc. [GMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GMS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

GMS Inc. [GMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GMS Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMS Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GMS Inc. [GMS]

There are presently around $1,155 million, or 97.50% of GMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,235,973, which is approximately -3.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,217,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.35 million in GMS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $80.94 million in GMS stock with ownership of nearly 20.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in GMS Inc. [NYSE:GMS] by around 3,147,980 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 3,174,197 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,751,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,073,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 566,543 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 594,634 shares during the same period.