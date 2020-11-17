Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] is -22.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.65%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS FAF, RTX, TRQ, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock dropped by -22.06%. The one-year Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.04. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.87 billion, with 1.50 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 12755511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $74.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.09, while it was recorded at 66.51 for the last single week of trading, and 63.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,296 million, or 76.40% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 129,358,164, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 123,514,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.48 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.79 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

913 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 84,712,138 shares. Additionally, 1,030 investors decreased positions by around 82,280,459 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 1,002,473,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,169,465,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,698,172 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 37,421,262 shares during the same period.