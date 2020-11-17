Qudian Inc. [QD] Stock trading around $1.55 per share: What’s Next?

Qudian Inc. [NYSE: QD] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.55 during the day while it closed the day at $1.55. The company report on September 23, 2020 that Qudian Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors.

Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced that Mr. Rocky Ta-Chen Lee has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company’s board of directors for personal reasons. Mr. Lee’s resignation was effective as of September 23, 2020. The Company would like to express its gratitude for services provided by Mr. Lee.

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian Inc. stock has also gained 10.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QD stock has declined by -9.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.30% and lost -67.09% year-on date.

The market cap for QD stock reached $357.80 million, with 253.73 million shares outstanding and 190.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, QD reached a trading volume of 3740620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qudian Inc. [QD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QD shares is $1.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qudian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Qudian Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qudian Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for QD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

QD stock trade performance evaluation

Qudian Inc. [QD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.71. With this latest performance, QD shares gained by 23.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Qudian Inc. [QD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3782, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7448 for the last 200 days.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qudian Inc. [QD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.41. Qudian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.48.

Return on Total Capital for QD is now 25.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qudian Inc. [QD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.79. Additionally, QD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qudian Inc. [QD] managed to generate an average of $498,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Qudian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qudian Inc. [QD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qudian Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qudian Inc. go to -3.84%.

Qudian Inc. [QD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90 million, or 32.20% of QD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QD stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,472,601, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,258,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.15 million in QD stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $7.99 million in QD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qudian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] by around 11,872,634 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,187,499 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 35,743,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,803,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,523,070 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 5,254,550 shares during the same period.