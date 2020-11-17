Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] Revenue clocked in at $22.30 million, up 29.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 5.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.95.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3940318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at 9.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.27%.

The market cap for PPSI stock reached $24.31 million, with 8.73 million shares outstanding and 3.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, PPSI reached a trading volume of 3940318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77.

How has PPSI stock performed recently?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, PPSI shares dropped by -9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 186.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.27 and a Gross Margin at +4.51. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.48.

Return on Total Capital for PPSI is now -30.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.77. Additionally, PPSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] managed to generate an average of -$126,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.80% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 764,490, which is approximately -10.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in PPSI stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $84000.0 in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 102,779 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 353,661 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 485,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 942,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,057 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 169,531 shares during the same period.