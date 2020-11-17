Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK] is -89.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [NYSE: DNK] traded at a low on 11/16/20, posting a -9.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.37. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Danke Stand-up Comedy Show Promotes Community-building and Celebrates a Successful Promotional Campaign.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (“Danke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, hosted a stand-up comedy show on the topic of millennial tenants to celebrate the end of a promotional campaign, foster a sense of community, and create a dialogue on the important issue of positive spending habits among young Danke residents.

The event topped off the month-long promotional campaign “Eat, Drink, Play, Save,” organized by Danke in cooperation with other brands popular with younger consumers. Partners included China’s famous cake brand Cake Boss, China’s largest online alcohol retailer Jiuxian.com, travel platform Klook, and China’s leading home projector brand, XGIMI. Launched in September, Danke and the other brands offered coupons, discounts, and other benefits to help consumers make the most of the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday (October 1 to 8) while also saving money.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1644793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited stands at 12.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.54%.

The market cap for DNK stock reached $238.53 million, with 174.11 million shares outstanding and 154.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 298.70K shares, DNK reached a trading volume of 1644793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

How has DNK stock performed recently?

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.38. With this latest performance, DNK shares dropped by -56.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.84 for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4020, while it was recorded at 1.4760 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3892 for the last 200 days.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.00 and a Gross Margin at -10.88. Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.18.

Return on Total Capital for DNK is now -67.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -298.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -489.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,363.20. Additionally, DNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]

There are presently around $52 million, or 2.30% of DNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNK stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 36,436,075, which is approximately 1869.518% of the company’s market cap and around 2.25% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 946,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in DNK stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.57 million in DNK stock with ownership of nearly -55.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [NYSE:DNK] by around 34,586,075 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 557,996 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,774,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,918,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNK stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

