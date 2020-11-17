ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Stock trading around $31.66 per share: What’s Next?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] gained 2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $31.66 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2020 that ONEOK, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68628.

ONEOK Inc. represents 445.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.67 billion with the latest information. OKE stock price has been found in the range of $30.85 to $31.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 3615073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $34.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for OKE stock

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.74. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.17, while it was recorded at 31.69 for the last single week of trading, and 34.78 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ONEOK Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 0.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $9,238 million, or 67.80% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,850,265, which is approximately 4.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,955,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $774.3 million in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 0.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

329 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 22,273,139 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 29,759,974 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 239,770,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,803,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,214,634 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 5,647,988 shares during the same period.