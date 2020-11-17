NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] Revenue clocked in at $1.52 billion, down -58.36% YTD: What’s Next?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 13.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.79. The company report on November 4, 2020 that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc to Host Earnings Call.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE:NEX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 4, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69217.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1997935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at 9.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.63%.

The market cap for NEX stock reached $578.51 million, with 214.25 million shares outstanding and 207.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, NEX reached a trading volume of 1997935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11.50 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has NEX stock performed recently?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.81. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 44.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

Insider trade positions for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

There are presently around $523 million, or 92.00% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,083,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,627,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.76 million in NEX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.02 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly -2.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 13,426,324 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 15,589,219 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 158,401,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,417,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,521,886 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 670,976 shares during the same period.