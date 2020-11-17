Market cap of Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] reaches 1.10B – now what?

Vital Farms Inc. [NASDAQ: VITL] traded at a low on 11/16/20, posting a -7.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.76. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Vital Farms to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Vital Farms (the “Company) (NASDAQ: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Dale, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at upcoming virtual investor conferences.

, Monday, November 16th, 2020, the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET, or 10:30 a.m CT. The discussion can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1018914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vital Farms Inc. stands at 13.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.69%.

The market cap for VITL stock reached $1.10 billion, with 39.75 million shares outstanding and 20.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 289.55K shares, VITL reached a trading volume of 1018914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VITL shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VITL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vital Farms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Vital Farms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VITL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vital Farms Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VITL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05.

Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VITL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.38 for Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.17, while it was recorded at 29.85 for the last single week of trading.

Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.47. Vital Farms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.69.

Return on Total Capital for VITL is now 9.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vital Farms Inc. [VITL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.95. Additionally, VITL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.Vital Farms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Vital Farms Inc. [VITL]

There are presently around $341 million, or 23.70% of VITL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VITL stocks are: INHERENT GROUP, LP with ownership of 1,232,233, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 995,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.63 million in VITL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23.84 million in VITL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vital Farms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Vital Farms Inc. [NASDAQ:VITL] by around 12,294,532 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,294,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VITL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,294,532 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.