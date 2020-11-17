Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Market cap of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] reaches 152.08M – now what?

By Misty Lee

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] jumped around 0.83 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.70 at the close of the session, up 10.55%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that SPI Energy to Host Conference Call to Discuss its EdisonFuture Subsidiary’s Acquisition of Phoenix Motorcars.

A Leader in Medium Duty Electric Fleet Vehicles, Phoenix Motorcars Adds Turnkey US-based EV Design and Production Capabilities Along with Meaningful Backlog.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET to discuss the acquisition of Phoenix Motorcars (www.phoenixmotorcars.com) by the Company’s EdisonFuture subsidiary. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock is now 367.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.77 and lowest of $7.9049 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.67, which means current price is +1,481.82% above from all time high which was touched on 09/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, SPI reached a trading volume of 2701788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55.

How has SPI stock performed recently?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.99. With this latest performance, SPI shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 960.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +8.80. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.91.

Additionally, SPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] managed to generate an average of -$125,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]

There are presently around $10 million, or 12.10% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 560,909, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.41% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 425,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 million in SPI stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.36 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 1,114,816 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 140,672 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 140,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,114,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,114,816 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 140,672 shares during the same period.

