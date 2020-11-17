Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] reaches 15.16M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Stock Stories

Wendy’s (WEN) Stock Surged Following Impressive Revenue Driven By Boosted Digital Orders

Admin - 0
The Wendy’s Company (WEN) stocks get traction last week after posting quarterly report. The company came adding 6.52 more value to its stock price...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

Admin - 0
The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more

Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SCKT] gained 7.59% or 0.17 points to close at $2.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1185042 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Socket Mobile Launches DuraSled for iPhone SE 2020.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a key provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the arrival of a new line of scanning sleds: DuraSled™, tailored to offer optimal fit and performance for the 2020 iPhone SE.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

“An ever-increasing number of companies count on iPhone applications to run their businesses. That makes the need for a one-handed solution that combines the iPhone and an enterprise-grade scanner greater than ever,” says Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

It opened the trading session at $2.15, the shares rose to $2.45 and dropped to $2.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCKT points out that the company has recorded 103.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -217.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, SCKT reached to a volume of 1185042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Socket Mobile Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCKT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SCKT stock

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, SCKT shares gained by 74.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.15 and a Gross Margin at +52.46. Socket Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.49.

Return on Total Capital for SCKT is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.83. Additionally, SCKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT] managed to generate an average of $5,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Socket Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Socket Mobile Inc. [SCKT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.90% of SCKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCKT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 72,178, which is approximately 31.109% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; CSS LLC/IL, holding 55,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in SCKT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $68000.0 in SCKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Socket Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Socket Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SCKT] by around 45,438 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 297,880 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 146,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCKT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,312 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] is -28.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleEquitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Misty Lee - 0
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 8.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.20....
Read more
Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Revenue clocked in at $3.41 billion, up 20.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. jumped around 19.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $278.50 at the close of the session, up 7.65%....
Read more
Companies

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain 6.65% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
PepsiCo Inc. traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $145.76. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more
Ticker Update

Semiconductor Solutions Provider Xperi’s (XPER) Stock Added 35% In Last week For Stronger Results

Admin - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), a semiconductor and electronics firm, released a strong report for the third quarter and announced expected continued growth in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Tesla’s Rival Making Its Impact Felt, Soars 33% on Thursday

Admin - 0
The Chinese EV firm is trading at an all-time high. The market is leaning towards XPeng’s robust deliveries. The Chinese-based XPeng Inc. (XPEV) reported its...
Read more
Ticker Update

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) To Open Mini Stores At Target (TGT) To Extend Reach

Admin - 0
Cosmetics stores network Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and retailer Target Corp. (TGT) this week announced a collaboration agreement. Ulta Beauty mini-stores will be open...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Soars on Its Addition to the Dow Jones for the 21st Consecutive Year

Admin - 0
The Brazilian bank gets included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2020/2021 for a straight 21st year since the index creation in 1999....
Read more
Stock Stories

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Gained 163% This Year, Analysts Raised Recommendation

Admin - 0
Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has risen more than 163 percent, to $131.58 in trade on November 16, since beginning of the year....
Read more

Popular Category