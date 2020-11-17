Market cap of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI] reaches 75.40M – now what?

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NASDAQ: NMCI] gained 7.87% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Receives Merger Proposal from Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI), an owner and operator of container vessels, announced that its board of directors has received a proposal from Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE:NMM) pursuant to which Navios Partners would acquire the outstanding common units of Navios Containers not already owned by Navios Partners.

Subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, Navios Partners is proposing to issue in a merger transaction 0.37 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common unit of Navios Containers. This exchange rate represents a value of $2.48 per common unit of Navios Containers.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. represents 34.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.40 million with the latest information. NMCI stock price has been found in the range of $2.17 to $2.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 229.67K shares, NMCI reached a trading volume of 1028788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for NMCI stock

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.68. With this latest performance, NMCI shares gained by 65.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.82 for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.34, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 0.97 for the last 200 days.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.21 and a Gross Margin at +72.81. Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.30.

Return on Total Capital for NMCI is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.31. Additionally, NMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -96.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMCI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NMCI]

Positions in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. [NASDAQ:NMCI] by around 107,423 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 3,800,289 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,968,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,876,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMCI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,200 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,784,685 shares during the same period.