Market cap of DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 18.10M – now what?

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] traded at a high on 11/13/20, posting a 6.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.74.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3616764 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DPW Holdings Inc. stands at 9.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.81%.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $18.10 million, with 11.47 million shares outstanding and 9.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 3616764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, DPW shares dropped by -20.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9492, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7124 for the last 200 days.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.00% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 298,246, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in DPW stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $45000.0 in DPW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 366,771 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,934 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 71,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 347,280 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,934 shares during the same period.