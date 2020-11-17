Market cap of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] reaches 664.26M – now what?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] jumped around 0.75 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.89 at the close of the session, up 9.21%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), reports its 2020 third quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website, located at the following link: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s financial performance during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website for three months following the call.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is now -15.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBD Stock saw the intraday high of $8.97 and lowest of $8.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.05, which means current price is +217.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 866.83K shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 1196640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, DBD shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.42. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.50. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$15,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $591 million, or 91.10% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,658,167, which is approximately -4.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,006,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.29 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $37.75 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -4.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 4,894,845 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 6,651,165 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 54,913,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,459,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,874,157 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 435,465 shares during the same period.