Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Market cap of Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] reaches 1.04B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] slipped around -0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.73 at the close of the session, down -3.86%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (“Comstock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRK) reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020.

Comstock Resources Inc. stock is now -42.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRK Stock saw the intraday high of $5.03 and lowest of $4.655 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.50, which means current price is +16.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, CRK reached a trading volume of 3995567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CRK stock performed recently?

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, CRK shares dropped by -16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.76 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Comstock Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.56.

Return on Total Capital for CRK is now 9.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.25. Additionally, CRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] managed to generate an average of $466,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comstock Resources Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]

There are presently around $253 million, or 16.90% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP with ownership of 5,243,626, which is approximately 105.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,573,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.9 million in CRK stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.85 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly 44.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 24,025,159 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,869,272 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,528,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,422,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,330,564 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,520,853 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $36
Next articleNetflix Inc. [NFLX] moved down -0.77: Why It’s Important

