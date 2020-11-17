Market cap of Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] reaches 1560.59B – now what?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $18.53.

A sum of 3746510 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.16M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $3,141.723 and dropped to a low of $3,085.39 until finishing in the latest session at $3128.81.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.94. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $3812.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $3750 to $4000. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3675 to $3800, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On October 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 3925 to 4500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 114.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 137.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,170.66, while it was recorded at 3,111.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2,684.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.94. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $14,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AMZN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 6.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.35%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,038,400 million, or 59.40% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/ with ownership of 35,526,382, which is approximately 10079.333% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,974,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.17 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $86.55 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,542 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 51,263,506 shares. Additionally, 1,573 investors decreased positions by around 12,536,094 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 268,083,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,883,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 638,080 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,098,901 shares during the same period.