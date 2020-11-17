Market Analysts see Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] price surged by 3.45 percent to reach at $0.83. The company report on November 17, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS FAF, RTX, TRQ, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

A sum of 36776685 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.69M shares. Wells Fargo & Company shares reached a high of $25.03 and dropped to a low of $24.39 until finishing in the latest session at $24.90.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.67. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 28.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

WFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to -3.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,973 million, or 67.00% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 319,589,647, which is approximately 5.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 295,951,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.12 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.0 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 4.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

657 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 305,599,661 shares. Additionally, 1,053 investors decreased positions by around 306,809,739 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 2,211,582,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,823,992,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,129,060 shares, while 229 institutional investors sold positions of 42,319,450 shares during the same period.