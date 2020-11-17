Market Analysts see The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gaining to $315. Time to buy?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] surged by $0.93 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $279.73 during the day while it closed the day at $277.17. The company report on November 11, 2020 that The Home Depot Introduces New Programs for Veterans as The Home Depot Foundation Honors the Nation’s Heroes with Operation Surprise.

The Home Depot Foundation to cover mortgage payments for 500 veterans.

The Home Depot® Military Relations team is introducing expanded resources and programs to further the company’s commitment to veterans, support the company’s existing 35,000 veteran and military spouse associates, and to help transitioning service members find their second career.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also loss -2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has declined by -3.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.97% and gained 26.92% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $297.36 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3927787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $303.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $330 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 6.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 278.00, while it was recorded at 275.34 for the last single week of trading, and 247.80 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +32.28. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 51.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.48. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $27,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Home Depot Inc. posted 2.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 7.15%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $210,979 million, or 72.10% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,547,627, which is approximately 6.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,511,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.1 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.25 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -0.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,224 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 29,714,312 shares. Additionally, 1,227 investors decreased positions by around 23,889,291 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 707,585,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 761,188,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,043,926 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,300,692 shares during the same period.