Market Analysts see RPC Inc. [RES] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

RPC Inc. [NYSE: RES] gained 11.24% or 0.3 points to close at $2.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1251319 shares. The company report on October 28, 2020 that RPC, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $2.80, the shares rose to $3.04 and dropped to $2.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RES points out that the company has recorded -10.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 679.34K shares, RES reached to a volume of 1251319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RPC Inc. [RES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RES shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RES stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for RPC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for RPC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPC Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for RES in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for RES stock

RPC Inc. [RES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, RES shares gained by 14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for RPC Inc. [RES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

RPC Inc. [RES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RPC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

RPC Inc. [RES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPC Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RES.

An analysis of insider ownership at RPC Inc. [RES]

There are presently around $165 million, or 28.40% of RES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,044,362, which is approximately 2.44% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,991,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.77 million in RES stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $12.54 million in RES stock with ownership of nearly 0.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in RPC Inc. [NYSE:RES] by around 4,325,644 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,816,883 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 44,269,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,411,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RES stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,743 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,197,506 shares during the same period.