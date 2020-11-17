Market Analysts see PVH Corp. [PVH] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] traded at a high on 11/16/20, posting a 7.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.52. The company report on November 16, 2020 that PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Thursday, December 3, 2020 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Larsson, President, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 4890292.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1587378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PVH Corp. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.37%.

The market cap for PVH stock reached $5.01 billion, with 71.10 million shares outstanding and 70.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, PVH reached a trading volume of 1587378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PVH Corp. [PVH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $68.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PVH stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PVH shares from 95 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PVH stock performed recently?

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, PVH shares gained by 21.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.75 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.38, while it was recorded at 70.10 for the last single week of trading, and 55.75 for the last 200 days.

PVH Corp. [PVH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for PVH Corp. [PVH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PVH Corp. posted 3.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -5.96%.

Insider trade positions for PVH Corp. [PVH]

There are presently around $5,275 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,802,717, which is approximately -16.662% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,412,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.77 million in PVH stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $556.15 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 20.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 7,981,921 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 8,109,202 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 53,761,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,852,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,388,636 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,585,740 shares during the same period.