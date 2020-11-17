Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Market Analysts see Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] gained 7.97% or 0.65 points to close at $8.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2828172 shares. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Matador Resources Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68588.

It opened the trading session at $8.57, the shares rose to $8.94 and dropped to $8.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTDR points out that the company has recorded 12.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -693.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, MTDR reached to a volume of 2828172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $11.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for MTDR stock

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.96 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.00. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.37. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of $288,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matador Resources Company posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

There are presently around $861 million, or 90.80% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,593,938, which is approximately -0.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,973,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.48 million in MTDR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $64.55 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly -0.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 5,734,381 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 11,553,605 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 80,391,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,679,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,527,572 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,155 shares during the same period.

