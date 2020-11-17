Market Analysts see Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] closed the trading session at $22.33 on 11/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.33, while the highest price level was $23.60. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Hyliion Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion Holdings”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today reported third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2020 for Hyliion Inc. (“Hyliion”).

Key Business Highlights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 123.52 percent and weekly performance of -1.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 124.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, HYLN reached to a volume of 3667255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $21.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 2.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -21.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.91, while it was recorded at 23.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.23 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163 million, or 5.20% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,116,350, which is approximately -44.872% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,050,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.45 million in HYLN stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.87 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 4,853,685 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,030,461 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,579,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,305,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,092,469 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,157,035 shares during the same period.